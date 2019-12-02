UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Injured In Van-car Collision Near Daska

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 01:29 PM

10 injured in van-car collision near Daska

At least 10 people including three woman and two children received serious injuries when a car collided with a carry van in Daska at tehsil located in Sialkot District, Punjab on Monday afternoo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :At least 10 people including three woman and two children received serious injuries when a car collided with a carry van in Daska at tehsil located in Sialkot District, Punjab on Monday afternoon.

According to a private news channel, Rescuers said a carry van collided with a Honda Car near Daska due to over-speeding.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and transferred injured to the hospital for medical aid.

The van driver fled from the scene after the accident and police registered the case against the van driver, rescue officials said.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Punjab Driver Car Honda Van Sialkot Daska Women From

Recent Stories

Brexit Could Bring Russian Businesses More Opportu ..

4 minutes ago

UK Publications Based on Alleged Russian Threat Se ..

4 minutes ago

At least 13 Pakistanis die in Jordan fire

24 minutes ago

UAE adopts successful foreign policy based on mode ..

33 minutes ago

China sanctions US over Hong Kong unrest

4 minutes ago

Class fifth Examination starts from December 14, 2 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.