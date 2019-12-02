10 injured in van-car collision near Daska

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019 ) :At least 10 people including three woman and two children received serious injuries when a car collided with a carry van in Daska at tehsil located in Sialkot District, Punjab on Monday afternoon.

According to a private news channel, Rescuers said a carry van collided with a Honda Car near Daska due to over-speeding.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and transferred injured to the hospital for medical aid.

The van driver fled from the scene after the accident and police registered the case against the van driver, rescue officials said.