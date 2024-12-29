10 IUB students get jobs during enrollment drive

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) The Institute of business, Management and Administrative Sciences (IBMAS) of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur organised a recruitment drive for final-semester undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Three leading companies participated in the event, offering career opportunities to bright minds from the region.

Over 60 students appeared for interviews, and 10 students were successfully placed in reputable organisations. Prior to the initiative, the IBMAS had already facilitated the placement of 20 students in various roles, further demonstrating its commitment to fostering academia-industry linkages.

Speaking during the event, the Dean of the Faculty of Management Sciences and Commerce Dr Jawad Iqbal stressed IBMAS's leading role in South Punjab for bridging the gap between academia and industry.

Dr. Ali Junaid Khan, the focal person for the recruitment drive, said that the IBMAS was actively engaging with additional companies, with plans underway to secure further job placements for graduates.