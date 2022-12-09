UrduPoint.com

10 Kanals State Land Retrieved In Dera

Muhammad Irfan Published December 09, 2022 | 05:20 PM

10 kanals state land retrieved in Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The district administration retrieved 10 kanals of state land during an operation against encroachment in the Muryali area.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nasrullah Khan.

During the operation, several structures were destroyed with the help of heavy machinery in the presence of revenue, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA) officials and police personnel.

The assistant commissioner said that the operation would continue without any discrimination and every inch of state land would be retrieved.

The action was taken as part of the provincial government reforms agenda under which 10 kanals commercial area having millions of market value was retrieved from illegal occupiers.

