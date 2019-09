Circle Registrar of Cooperative Societies Tariq Mehmood Hunjra retrieved 10 kanals of state land from illegal occupants in Daska

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) : Circle Registrar of Cooperative Societies Tariq Mehmood Hunjra retrieved 10 kanals of state land from illegal occupants in Daska

He said the worth of the land was stated to to be Rs 6 billion.

He said the police also registered a case against eight accused, including Babar, Suhail, Muhammad Nazir, Muhammad Arshad, Rahil, Kamran, Shehzad and Asad Hafeez.