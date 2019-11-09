10 Kg Hashish Recovered, Two Arrested In DI Khan
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:45 PM
The City Police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 10 kilogram hashish from a car near Yarik area here
According to police, the recovery was made during checking of vehicles on Chunda Check Post. The contraband was hidden in secret cavities of a car.
The police also arrested two smugglers on the spot who were identified as Zahid and Sher Zaman. Both are the resident of Khyber tribal district.