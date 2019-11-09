10 kg hashish recovered, two arrested in DI Khan

The City Police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 10 kilogram hashish from a car near Yarik area here

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The City Police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 10 kilogram hashish from car near Yarik area here.

According to police, the recovery was made during checking of vehicles on Chunda Check Post. The contraband was hidden in secret cavities of a car.

The police also arrested two smugglers on the spot who were identified as Zahid and Sher Zaman. Both are the resident of Khyber tribal district.