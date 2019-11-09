UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Kg Hashish Recovered, Two Arrested In DI Khan

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 06:45 PM

10 kg hashish recovered, two arrested in DI Khan

The City Police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 10 kilogram hashish from a car near Yarik area here

DI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2019 ) :The City Police Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 10 kilogram hashish from a car near Yarik area here.

According to police, the recovery was made during checking of vehicles on Chunda Check Post. The contraband was hidden in secret cavities of a car.

The police also arrested two smugglers on the spot who were identified as Zahid and Sher Zaman. Both are the resident of Khyber tribal district.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Car Post From

Recent Stories

Zardari will pay all money back to state from next ..

5 minutes ago

Clinic for treating gaming addicts to open in Abu ..

31 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat terms Kartarpur opening as great mil ..

39 minutes ago

Policeman Killed, 4 People Injured in Car Blast in ..

58 seconds ago

Workshop to make a short film on tolerance and hum ..

46 minutes ago

21 sacks of stolen pine nuts recovered in South Wa ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.