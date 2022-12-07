10 kg polythene bags seized from shops at Paharpur

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Assistant Commissioner Paharpur Tehsil Aneeq Anwar in an action seized a huge quantity of polythene shopping bags from several shops and imposed fines on them.

He made a visit to several shops on Paniyala road and checked the quality, prices of food commodities, polythene bags and cleanliness conditions.

He seized 10 kilograms of plastic shopping bags from several general stores and bakeries and said that the sale and purchase of polythene bags had been banned and the administration would not allow any shopkeeper to keep it at his shop.

The inspection was conducted in line with the directives of Deputy Commissioner Nasrullah Khan in order to check artificial price hikes and ensure quality food items to the citizens.

The AC directed the shopkeepers to display price lists at prominent places in their shops and provide quality items at officially-prescribed rates.