10 killed, 1016 injured in 900 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2019 ) :Atleast ten people were killed while 1016 sustained injuries in 900 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 sources said here Wednesday that out of total injured, 588 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 428 victims of minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

Further analysis showed that 421 drivers, 29 underage drivers, 148 pedestrians and 457 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 239 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 252 persons placing the Provincial Capital at the top of the list followed by 92 in Faisalabad with 102 victims and at third Multan with 76 RTCs and 80 victims.

According to the data 712 motorbikes, 115 auto rickshaws, 83 motorcars, 29 vans, 15 passenger buses, 28 trucks and 128 other types of auto vehicles and slow moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.