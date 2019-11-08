10 killed, 1051 injured in 955 accidents in Punjab

At least 10 people were killed while 1,051 people sustained injuries in 955 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2019 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 1,051 people sustained injuries in 955 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday said 413 drivers, 38 juvenile drivers, 169 pedestrians and 479 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 237 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 232 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 91 in Faisalabad with 102 victims and at third Multan with 78 accidents and 84 victims.

As many as, 752 motorcycles, 127 rickshaws, 81 cars, 35 vans, 20 buses, 31 trucks and 153 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.