UrduPoint.com

10 Killed, 1,093 Injured In Road Accidents Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 06:39 PM

10 killed, 1,093 injured in road accidents across Punjab

Ten people were killed and 1,093 others injured in 1,006 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Ten people were killed and 1,093 others injured in 1,006 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 592 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 501 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122, here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 502 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians, and 483 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 235 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 234 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 73 in Multan with 75 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 64 accidents and 66 victims.

As many as 830 motorcycles, 64 rickshaws, 120 cars, 21 vans, 18 buses, 24 trucks and 107 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Top

Recent Stories

Ryabkov Tells Tracy Washington's Course Counterpro ..

Ryabkov Tells Tracy Washington's Course Counterproductive - Russian Foreign Mini ..

50 seconds ago
 Police put on high alert in Karachi

Police put on high alert in Karachi

51 seconds ago
 Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Forei ..

Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zar ..

52 seconds ago
 Rs 68 billion PRIAT offers climate smart water-use ..

Rs 68 billion PRIAT offers climate smart water-use technologies to farmers at su ..

14 seconds ago
 NATO Calls on North Korea to Comply With Internati ..

NATO Calls on North Korea to Comply With International Law - Stoltenberg

56 seconds ago
 WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

WHO Says COVID-19 Still Global Health Emergency

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.