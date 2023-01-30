10 killed, 1,093 injured in road accidents across Punjab

Ten people were killed and 1,093 others injured in 1,006 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2023 ) :Ten people were killed and 1,093 others injured in 1,006 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 592 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 501 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122, here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 502 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians, and 483 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 235 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 234 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 73 in Multan with 75 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 64 accidents and 66 victims.

As many as 830 motorcycles, 64 rickshaws, 120 cars, 21 vans, 18 buses, 24 trucks and 107 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.