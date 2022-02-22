10 killed, 1,132 injured in 1092 accidents

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 1,132 sustained injuries in 1,092 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the injured, 638 seriously injured were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 494 minor injured persons were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 528 drivers, 37 underage drivers, 165 pedestrians, and 449 passengers were affected in road traffic crashes.

According to official spokesperson, the statistics showed that 289 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 298 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 108 Faisalabad with 119 victims, and third Gujranwala with 83 accidents and 76 victims.

As many as 888 motorcycles, 101 rickshaws, 141 motorcars, 31 vans, 13 passenger buses, 37 trucks and 107 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in road accidents.