10 Killed, 1152 Injured In 1113 RTCs In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 08:16 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :At least ten persons were killed while 1152 injured in 1113 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 564 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 588 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 584 drivers, 43 underage drivers, 123 pedestrians, and 455 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 279 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 288 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 77 in Multan with 81 victims and at third Gujranwala with 75 RTCs and 68 victims.

According to the data, 963 motorbikes, 70 auto-rickshaws, 102 motorcars, 33 vans, 07 passenger buses, 22 trucks and 91 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

