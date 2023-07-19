Open Menu

10 Killed, 1160 Injured In 1106 RTCs In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 19, 2023 | 09:20 PM

At least ten persons were killed and 1160 injured in 1106 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :At least ten persons were killed and 1160 injured in 1106 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 636 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 524 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 576 drivers, 41 underage drivers, 109 pedestrians, and 485 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 276 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 293 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 99 in Faisalabad with 102 victims and at third Multan with 65 RTCs and 58 victims.

According to the data, 913 motorbikes, 76 auto-rickshaws, 120 motorcars, 26 vans, 15 passenger buses, 33 trucks and 89 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.

