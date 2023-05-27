10 killed, 1,176 injured in 1,147 accidents in Punjab

UrduPoint.com

May 27, 2023

At least 10 people were killed while 1,176 injured in 1,147 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2023 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 1,176 injured in 1,147 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 612 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 564 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122, here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 560 drivers, 46 underage drivers, 118 pedestrians, and 508 passengers were among the victims of the road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 264 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 269 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 90 in Gujranwala with 84 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 88 accidents and 84 victims.

As many as 996 motorcycles, 64 rickshaws, 115 cars, 14 vans, nine buses, 24 trucks and 107 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in traffic accidents.

