UrduPoint.com

10 Killed, 1,194 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 07:07 PM

10 killed, 1,194 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 10 people were killed and 1,194 others were injured in 1,127 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 1,194 others were injured in 1,127 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 703 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 481 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122, here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 522 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians, and 541 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 286 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 304 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 78 in Gujranwala with 76 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 65 accidents and 69 victims.

As many as 956 motorcycles, 128 auto-rickshaws, 159 motorcars, 36 vans, 13 buses, 26 trucks and 129 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Top

Recent Stories

IESCO notifies online katcharies schedule

IESCO notifies online katcharies schedule

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka drop three for T20 series against India

Sri Lanka drop three for T20 series against India

3 minutes ago
 Bench, bar important in provision of justice: LHC ..

Bench, bar important in provision of justice: LHC CJ

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister message on International Mother Lan ..

Chief Minister message on International Mother Language Day

3 minutes ago
 US climate envoy Kerry in Egypt to discuss COP27 s ..

US climate envoy Kerry in Egypt to discuss COP27 summit

12 minutes ago
 Govt urged to frame 'business-friendly' policies t ..

Govt urged to frame 'business-friendly' policies to boost up businesses, trade, ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>