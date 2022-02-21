10 killed, 1,194 injured in Punjab road accidents

At least 10 people were killed and 1,194 others were injured in 1,127 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 1,194 others were injured in 1,127 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 703 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 481 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122, here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 522 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 131 pedestrians, and 541 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes.

The statistics showed that 286 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 304 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 78 in Gujranwala with 76 victims, and at third Faisalabad with 65 accidents and 69 victims.

As many as 956 motorcycles, 128 auto-rickshaws, 159 motorcars, 36 vans, 13 buses, 26 trucks and 129 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.