10 killed, 1,266 injured in 1,189 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 1,266 injured in 1,189 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 697 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 569 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

Analysis showed that 610 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 537 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore due to which, 287 people were affected, placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third, Multan with 75 accidents and 78 victims.

As many as 1014 motorcycles, 96 rickshaws, 128 cars, 24 vans, seven buses, 42 trucksand 125 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.