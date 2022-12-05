UrduPoint.com

10 Killed, 1,266 Injured In 1,189 Accidents In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published December 05, 2022 | 05:40 PM

10 killed, 1,266 injured in 1,189 accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 1,266 injured in 1,189 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 697 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 569 people with minor injuries were treated on the spot by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Monday.

Analysis showed that 610 drivers, 32 underage drivers, 129 pedestrians, and 537 passengers were among the victims of road crashes.

Statistics showed that 263 accidents were reported in Lahore due to which, 287 people were affected, placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 80 in Faisalabad with 81 victims and at third, Multan with 75 accidents and 78 victims.

As many as 1014 motorcycles, 96 rickshaws, 128 cars, 24 vans, seven buses, 42 trucksand 125 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Top

Recent Stories

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns hom ..

Nizamani after being attacked in Kabul returns home

2 hours ago
 Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, ..

Death anniversaries of Hussain Shaheed Suhrawardy, Patras Bukhari being observed ..

2 hours ago
 PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 a ..

PM inaugurates refurbishment project of Units 5 and 6 of Mangla Dam

2 hours ago
 Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

Kamran Afzal Ali again seeks 130 days leave

3 hours ago
 Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding t ..

Pak Armed forces are fully capable of responding to any kind of aggression, Army ..

4 hours ago
 LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

LHC summons Asad Umar over contemptuous speech

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.