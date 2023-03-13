UrduPoint.com

10 Killed, 1,273 Injured In 1,196 Accidents In Punjab

March 13, 2023

10 killed, 1,273 injured in 1,196 accidents in Punjab

At least 10 people were killed while 1,273 injured in 1196 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 1,273 injured in 1196 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 738 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 535 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 581 drivers, 45 underage drivers, 139 pedestrians, and 563 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 269 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 273 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 81 in Multan with 88 victims and at third Faisalabad 78 with 77 victims.

As many as, 996 motorcycles, 96 rickshaws, 134 cars, 26 vans, 14 buses, 35 trucks and 120 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

