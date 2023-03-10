10 killed, 1,294 injured in 1,224 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 1,294 injured in 1,224 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 696 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 598 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 608 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 179 pedestrians, and 517 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 253 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 258 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 89 in Multan with 96 victims and at third Faisalabad 83 with 86 victims.

As many as, 1056 motorcycles, 78 rickshaws, 138 cars, 27 vans, 16 buses, 24 trucks and 110 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.