UrduPoint.com

10 Killed, 1,294 Injured In 1,224 Accidents In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 10:02 PM

10 killed, 1,294 injured in 1,224 accidents in Punjab

At least 10 people were killed while 1,294 injured in 1,224 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 1,294 injured in 1,224 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 696 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 598 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 608 drivers, 30 underage drivers, 179 pedestrians, and 517 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 253 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 258 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 89 in Multan with 96 victims and at third Faisalabad 83 with 86 victims.

As many as, 1056 motorcycles, 78 rickshaws, 138 cars, 27 vans, 16 buses, 24 trucks and 110 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win ..

Shiffrin breaks ski record with 87th World Cup win

5 minutes ago
 'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but A ..

'Even' game as Gill ton powers India's reply but Australia still ahead

5 minutes ago
 UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Se ..

UAE Parliamentary Division participates in 35th Session of IPU&#039;s Forum of W ..

19 minutes ago
 Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lende ..

Elon Musk Says Open to SVB Buyout After Tech Lender Fails

5 minutes ago
 Justice among people is best solution to address t ..

Justice among people is best solution to address today&#039;s global challenges: ..

19 minutes ago
 Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on ..

Former AJK President K H Khursheed remembered on 35th death anniversary

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.