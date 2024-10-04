10 killed, 1417 injured in 1371 RTCs in Punjab

At least ten persons were killed and 1417 injured in 1371 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) At least ten persons were killed and 1417 injured in 1371 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 579 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 803 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 739 drivers, 52 underage drivers, 177 pedestrians, and 476 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 307 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 322 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Faisalabad 99 with 95 victims and at third Multan with 94 RTCs and 88 victims.

According to the data, 1224 motorbikes, 62 auto-rickshaws, 117 motorcars, 24 vans, 09 passenger buses, 19 truck and 102 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.