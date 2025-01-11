10 killed, 15 injured in Karak as truck collides with passenger vehicle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2025) As many as 10 people were killed and 15 injured when a 22-wheeler truck fell onto a passenger vehicle at Ameri Kalay Chowk, Karak.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Karak, the incident occurred after the truck's brakes failed, causing it to crash into the passenger vehicle.

Among the deceased were women and children.

Rescue 1122 is conducting rescue operations, and hospitals have been placed on high alert to manage the situation.