10 killed, 1518 injured in 1330 RTCs in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) At least ten persons were killed and 1518 injured in 1330 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of these, 642 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 876 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of hospitals.

Furthermore, the analysis showed that 838 drivers, 57 underage drivers, 202 pedestrians, and 488 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 268 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 316 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by Gujranwala 87 with 89 victims and at third Faisalabad with 80 RTCs and 93 victims.

According to the data 1286 motorbikes, 71 auto-rickshaws, 160 motorcars, 34 vans, 15 passenger buses, 23 truck and 107 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.