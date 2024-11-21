Open Menu

10 Killed, 20 Injured In Firing On Passenger Vans In Kurram District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 21, 2024 | 05:50 PM

10 killed, 20 injured in firing on passenger vans in Kurram District

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) At least 10 people, including a woman, were killed and 20 others injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on passenger vehicles traveling from Parachinar to Peshawar in Kurram district.

According to police, the attack occurred in Ochat area of Lower Kurram.

The militants hiding in mountains targeted the vehicles with automatic weapons.

The intense firing left 10 passengers dead and 18 injured, many of whom were in critical condition, raising fears of a higher death toll.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to apprehend the attackers.

More Stories From Pakistan