10 Killed, 2,231 Injured In 1,082 Accidents In Punjab

Published November 15, 2022

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were killed and 2,231 others sustained injures in 1,082 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 608 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 541 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 605 drivers, 41 juvenile drivers, 159 pedestrians, and 395 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 342 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 358 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Multan with 91 victims and at third Faisalabad with 67 accidents and 65 victims.

As many as, 907 motorcycles, 73 rickshaws, 117 cars, 20 vans, 10 buses, 31 trucks and 111 other vehicles were involved in these accidents.

