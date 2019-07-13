UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Killed, 24 Injured As Passenger Bus Collides With Rikshah

Faizan Hashmi 4 seconds ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 05:15 PM

10 killed, 24 injured as passenger bus collides with rikshah

Ten persons were killed while 24 others received injuries as passenger bus and Qingqi rikshaw collided head on near Shahpur Chakar city of district Sanghar on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Ten persons were killed while 24 others received injuries as passenger bus and Qingqi rikshaw collided head on near Shahpur Chakar city of district Sanghar on Saturday.

According to the Deputy Commissioner Nisar Ahmed Memon seven women and three men were among those who lost their lives while 24 people received injuries.

The deputy commissioner said the district administration, after receiving the information, reached the spot and shifted the bodies and injured persons to Peoples Medical College hospital and other nearby health centres for medical aid.

He informed that 4 injured were discharged after being provided medical aid from Rural Health Centre Shahpur Chakar while 20 others had been admitted in PMI hospital Nawabshah and RHC Shahpur Chakar for further treatment.

Those who lost their lives were identified as Sagheer s/o Wazeer, Naseem d/o Khalid, Zubiada w/o Liaqat, Sadia w/oAzhar, Soriya w.o Abdul Latif, Amir s/o Liaqat, Asia d/o M Ayoob, Yousif s/o M Ayoob, Alisha d/o M Ayoob and Shababa w/o M Ayoob.

The injured were identified as Rani, Roshan, Medam, Noor Bano, Nasirullah, Soomari, Shahzadi, Khadim, Sajad Ali, Hayato, Marvi, Sanaullah, Amro, Jumo, Farhat, Khair Bux, Abdul Qadir and others.

Related Topics

Injured Nawabshah Sanghar Shahpur Women From Asia First Prudential Modarba

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Channel Cancels Screening of Revealing U ..

5 minutes ago

Levies Force recovers a body in Pishin

5 minutes ago

10 persons killed, 24 injured as passenger bus col ..

5 minutes ago

Nigeria's Rohr wary of much improved Algeria

5 minutes ago

Amir Khan defeats Billy Dib to claim WBC int'l wel ..

14 minutes ago

Lukewarm response of traders to strike call in Kar ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.