10 Killed, 53 Injured In CTD Police Station Blast At Kabal: Secretary Health

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2023 | 12:20 AM

10 killed, 53 injured in CTD police station blast at Kabal: Secretary Health

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Aslam Wazir here on Monday night said that 10 dead bodies and 53 injured including eight critical of the counter-terrorism department police station bomb blast at Kabal were received by different hospitals in Swat.

The Secretary of Health in a statement here said that leaves of all healthcare staff have been cancelled and hospitals of district Swat were kept in a high alert position to respond to the situation that emerged after the bomb blast at CTD Station at Kabal.

The Health Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has declared a health emergency in district Swat and kept all the hospitals on red alert.

The Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar was also put on high alert to cope with emergencies.

He said that all staff in Swat was directed to report to their duty stations while the regional blood centre Swat was mobilized to provide blood and blood products immediately to the hospitals.

He said medicines have been pooled-up to all the hospitals across Swat and all medics and paramedics plus auxiliary staff was available and well-equipped to provide relief to the victims.

He said that ICUs and Critical Care Units of Saidu Group of Teaching Hospital (SGTH) Saidu Sharif were put on red alert position with all the needed medicine and machines availability ensured.

Aslam Wazir directed all the District Health Officers and medical superintendents to keep a good buffer of medicine and commodities at the respective health facilities under their jurisdiction and to respond well to any untoward situation.

