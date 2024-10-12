10 killed, 6 injured so far in Kurram firing: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) At least 10 people were killed so far when firing took place between vary tribes in Kurram district, Deputy Commissioner Javed Ullah Mehsud informed on Saturday.

He said that 10 people were killed and 6 others injured when crossfire between conflicting groups in the mountains of Kanj Alizai area took place that later moved to the main road near Pak-Afghan border.

He said the injured and dead were shifted to the hospitals and following the incident large numbers of police personnel and security forces reached the areas to investigate the incident.

Local police in its statement said the firing started in morning in Kurram when Maqbal Tribe allegedly started firing at Tori Tribe, leading to an armed clash and consequently life losses.

DC Javed Ullah said the administration was busy in restoring peace and making the roads secure for vehicular traffic hoping the situation would turn to normalcy soon.

Former MNA and Member Jira, Pir Haider Ali Shah said despite a ceasefire truce between the vary tribes the recent firing incident was much unfortunate aggravating the situation. He said today’s firing has once again created an atmosphere of fear adding that efforts were on to ensure peace in the area.

APP/vak