UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Killed, 609 Injured In 575 Road Accidents In Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 09:30 PM

10 killed, 609 injured in 575 road accidents in Punjab

At least 10 persons were killed while 609 sustained injuries in 575 road accidents during last 24 hours in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons were killed while 609 sustained injuries in 575 road accidents during last 24 hours in Punjab.

As many as 361 seriously injuried were shifted to different hospitals, while 248 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Wednesday.

The analysis showed that 239 drivers, 14 juvenile drivers, 82 pedestrians and 298 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 116 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 100 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 57 in Faisalabad with 63 victims and at third Multan with 57 accidents and 61 victims.

As many as 441 motorcycles, 84 rickshaws, 73 cars, 27 vans, nine buses, 19 trucks and 91 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Top

Recent Stories

Etihad and Miral sign agreement naming Etihad Aren ..

31 minutes ago

Putin, Erdogan Deeply Concerned About Escalation o ..

1 minute ago

Canada Offers Technical Assistance Following UIA C ..

1 minute ago

Promotion of peace, religious harmony govt's prior ..

1 minute ago

Police arrest man for molesting mentally disabled ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court to hear plea for suspension of s ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.