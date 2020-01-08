10 killed, 609 injured in 575 road accidents in Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :At least 10 persons were killed while 609 sustained injuries in 575 road accidents during last 24 hours in Punjab.

As many as 361 seriously injuried were shifted to different hospitals, while 248 with minor injuries were treated on-the-spot by the rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue-1122 here on Wednesday.

The analysis showed that 239 drivers, 14 juvenile drivers, 82 pedestrians and 298 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 116 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 100 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 57 in Faisalabad with 63 victims and at third Multan with 57 accidents and 61 victims.

As many as 441 motorcycles, 84 rickshaws, 73 cars, 27 vans, nine buses, 19 trucks and 91 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.