10 killed, 764 injured in 677 accidents in Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Atleast 10 people were killed while 764 sustained injuries in 677 road accidents in various parts of Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Atleast 10 people were killed while 764 sustained injuries in 677 road accidents in various parts of Punjab during last 24 hours.

Of whom, 444 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 320 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical team.

Analysis showed that 275 drivers, 25 juvenile drivers, 130 pedestrians, and 369 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

Statistics showed that 130 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 137 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 62 in Multan with 68 victims and at third Faisalabad with 45 accidents and 57 victims.

As many as, 589 motorcycles, 80 rickshaws, 70 cars, 27 vans, 24 trucksand 90 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road accidents.