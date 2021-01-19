UrduPoint.com
10 Killed, 795 Injured In 737 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :At least 10 people were killed, while 795 sustained injuries in 737 road accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 453 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 342 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams.

The analysis showed that 316 drivers, 30 juvenile drivers, 123 pedestrians, and 366 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 165 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 169 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 65 in Faisalabad with 77 victims and at third Gujranwala with 61 accidents and 59 victims.

As many as, 599 motorcycles, 115 rickshaws, 84 cars, 26 vans, six buses, 21 trucks and 107 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

