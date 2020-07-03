UrduPoint.com
10 Killed, 827 Injured In 780 Accidents In Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 827 sustained injuries in 780 accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday said 349 drivers, 22 underage drivers, 114 pedestrians, and 374 passengers were among the victims of the accidents.

The statistics showed that 154 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 155 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 72 in Faisalabad with 76 victims and at third Multan with 54 accidents and 56 victims.

As many as 670 motorcycles, 95 rickshaws, 74 cars, 18 vans, three buses, 24 trucks and98 other vehicles besides slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.

