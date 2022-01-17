10 killed, 871 injured in 809 accidents in Punjab

At least 10 people were killed while 871 sustained injuries in 809 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 871 sustained injuries in 809 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 476 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas,395 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 334 drivers, 52 juvenile drivers, 137 pedestrians, and 410 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents. The statistics showed that 174 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 209 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 76 in Faisalabad with 79 victims and at third Multan with 59 accidents and 56 victims.

As many as, 680 motorcycles, 114 rickshaws, 99 cars, 28 vans, 11 buses, 22 trucks and 81 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.