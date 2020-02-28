10 killed, 927 injured in 879 road traffic crashes

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided service to 927 injured in 879 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in the province during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Emergency Service (PES) provided service to 927 injured in 879 Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs) in the province during the last 24 hours.

PES also shifted 10 bodies from accident sites to hospital, according to data released by the PES here on Friday. Out of injured, 555 people received seriously injuries who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 372 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

According to data , 376 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 141 pedestrians, and 420 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics show that 201 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 181 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 85 in Multan with 93 victims and at third Faisalabad with 80 RTCs and 91 victims.

Data further showed 730 motorbikes, 121 auto-rickshaws, 77 motorcars, 22 vans, 12 passenger buses, 15 trucks and 113 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road traffic accidents.