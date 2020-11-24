10 killed, 940 injured in 887 accidents in Punjab

At least 10 people were killed while 940 sustained injuries in 887 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

Out of total injured, 570 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 370 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 352 drivers, 48 juvenile drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 425 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 230 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 242 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 73 victims and at third Gujranwala with 56 accidents and 54 victims.

As many as, 716 motorcycles, 119 rickshaws, 87 cars, 32 vans, nine buses, 25 trucks and 121 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.