UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

10 Killed, 940 Injured In 887 Accidents In Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:25 PM

10 killed, 940 injured in 887 accidents in Punjab

At least 10 people were killed while 940 sustained injuries in 887 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 940 sustained injuries in 887 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 570 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 370 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 352 drivers, 48 juvenile drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 425 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 230 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 242 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 69 in Faisalabad with 73 victims and at third Gujranwala with 56 accidents and 54 victims.

As many as, 716 motorcycles, 119 rickshaws, 87 cars, 32 vans, nine buses, 25 trucks and 121 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic Gujranwala SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

50 steel framed racks distributed in bid to promot ..

2 minutes ago

ENOC eyes expansion in marine sector, says Group C ..

31 minutes ago

Ex-France rugby international Christophe Dominici ..

2 minutes ago

Aguero won't be rushed back, says Man City boss Gu ..

2 minutes ago

PPP to continue its struggle for empowering women: ..

10 minutes ago

Dr Faisal seeks citizens' support in fight against ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.