10 killed, 956 injured in 864 accidents in Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 07:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 956 others sustained injuries in 864 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of total injured, 555 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 401 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Tuesday.

The analysis showed that 364 drivers, 22 juvenile drivers, 173 pedestrians, and 429 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 204 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 208 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 82 in Faisalabad with 89 victims and at third Multan with 73 accidents and 78 victims.

As many as, 733 motorcycles, 120 rickshaws, 89 cars, 33 vans, four buses, 21 trucks and 120 other vehiclesand slow-moving carts were involved in the traffic accidents.

