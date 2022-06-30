10 killed, 979 injured in 946 accidents in Punjab

At least 10 people were killed while 979 injured in 946 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :At least 10 people were killed while 979 injured in 946 road traffic accidents in Punjab during last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 581 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 398 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Thursday.

The analysis showed that 462 drivers, 25 underage drivers, 126 pedestrians, and 401 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 250 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 258 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 83 Faisalabad in with 91 victims and at third Multan with 75 accidents and 74 victims.

As many as, 792 motorcycles, 78 rickshaws, 93 cars, 23 vans, 10 buses, 38 trucks and 86 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.