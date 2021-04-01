10 killed and 20 injured in road accident near Larkana

Ten persons including women and children were killed and more than 20 persons including children and women were injured in a road accident, on Larkana-Mashoori Sharif road, near Dhoat Chowk, some 08 kilometers from here on Thursday evening

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :Ten persons including women and children were killed and more than 20 persons including children and women were injured in a road accident, on Larkana-Mashoori Sharif road, near Dhoat Chowk, some 08 kilometers from here on Thursday evening.

According to Police reports, a Bus carrying a marriage party was on the way from MuradWahan Muhallah Larkana city, when the Bus reaches near Dhoat Chowk, on on Larkana-Mashoori Sharif road. The bus collided with a tractor coming from opposite side on Larkana-Mashoori Sharif road, in the limit of Rasheed Wagan Larkana as a result of which due to its tie-rod brooked and went out of the control of the driver, the marriage party Bus turn-turtle and sleeped into farm field on the road side, resulting into the spontaneously death of ten persons including a women and children.

More than 20 others of the ill-fated Bus including men, women and children were received multiple injuries.

The injured were immediately rushed to casualty department of CMC Hospital Larkana for treatment.

The SSP Larkana and other officials spot of accident and dispatched the injured to the hospitals and they also visited the CMC hospital Larkana. .

The deceased were identified as Ayaz Khumbhar, Rahim Bux Khumbhar, Karim Bux Khumbhar, Mst. Taniya Khatoon, Shazia Khatoon, Fahad Ali, Ayaz Abro, Shazia Karim Khumbhar and other.

Dead bodies of deceased, after postmortem were handed-over to the heirs by the area police.

Rasheed Wagon Police Station of Larkana district registered a case against the drivers of the Bus and Tractor. Further investigation is underway.