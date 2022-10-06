UrduPoint.com

10 Killed In Accident On Indus Highway Jamshoro

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 11:00 AM

10 killed in accident on Indus highway Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :Almost ten people were killed including women and children after a passenger coach collided with truck trawler on the Indus Highway in Jamshoro district on Thursday.

According to the police, 20 passengers were also injured in the accident which left the coach in flames near Manjhand town of Jamshoro.

The police informed that the coach was travelling from a city of Punjab to Karachi.

The dead and injured were shifted to Government Hospital Manjhand but some of the critically injured passengers were likely to be shifted to Liaquat University Hospital, the local doctors said.

The health authorities declared emergency at the hospital.

