10 killed in rain related incidents, alert issued to locals, tourists: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Wednesday said recent rains have caused flooding in rivers and water channels of upper districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and many of the villages situated in danger zones have been vacated.

The PDMA authorities were in constant contact with district administrations advising them to vacate the affected areas from tourists on an urgent basis to avert any loss to human life.

It said the flow of water in River Swat at Chakdara was 55085 cusecs while at Munda the water flow was 95300 cusecs, at Khwazakhela 33000 cusecs and River Panjkora was flowing with 24263 cusecs of water.

People in Nowshera and Charsadda have been alerted in the wake of high water flow in rivers for adopting precautionary measures while tourists have also been asked to take extra care and not to stay alongside rivers and water channels.

It said the flow of water in River Kabul at Nowshera, Jahangira and Khairabad was increasing and DC Nowshera, Mir Raza has issued an alert to people living alongside the River Kabul to shift to safer locations.

So far, the PDMA said three people have been washed away in River Swat flood waters among whom the body of one person has been retrieved while search for two others was underway. A police official was also among those drowned in River Swat.

In Oogi area of Mansehra a house collapsed during torrential rains, killing at least four people. The dead included Fazal Ilahi, Muhammad Shabbir, Noor islam and Bint Bibi. Another injured woman was shifted to King Abdullah Hospital. In Balakot also three people were washed away by the flash floods.

The PDMA said that 20 people have been injured in rain-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while 46 houses were partially damaged and 4 totally destroyed.