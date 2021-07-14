10 killed in rain related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :The provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Wednesday said that 10 people were killed and 12 other injured in rain related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The KP PDMA spokesperson said that 10 houses were damaged in rains.

He said that secretary relief on the directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakthunkhwa visited rain-affected areas in Abbottabad and PDMA Director General arrived in Shangla to review ongoing relief activities in rain-hit areas.

Secretary Relief Yousaf Rahim has directed the district administrations to expedite the relief operation and provide all possible assistance to people in rain-affected areas.

KP PDMA Director General Sharif Hussain said that representatives had been nominated for nine districts that were declared sensitive. He said that PDMA had provided relief goods and funds to all districts to effectively cope with any emergency situation.

He said that PDMA was in touch with all concerned organizations to conduct relief operation.

Meanwhile, Rescue 1122 one seminary student was killed and six injured when roof of madrasa caved in due to torrential rain and winds in Lakki Marwat.

Rescue 1122 shifted all injured to hospital.

Later, one injured student stated to be in the critical condition was shifted to Bannu DHQ Hospital.