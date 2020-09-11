UrduPoint.com
10 Killed In Rainwater Related Accidents

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 02:50 PM

As many as Ten people including children drowned in various incidents in Sukkur region, Accirding to Police, while two minors also drowned after their boat overturned on Thursday night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as Ten people including children drowned in various incidents in Sukkur region, Accirding to Police, while two minors also drowned after their boat overturned on Thursday night.

