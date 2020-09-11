10 killed in rainwater related accidents

As many as Ten people including children drowned in various incidents in Sukkur region, Accirding to Police, while two minors also drowned after their boat overturned on Thursday night

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :As many as Ten people including children drowned in various incidents in Sukkur region, Accirding to Police, while two minors also drowned after their boat overturned on Thursday night.