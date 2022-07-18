UrduPoint.com

10 Killed In Sadiqabad Boat Mishap

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SADIQABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :At least ten persons were killed and several others were still missing after a boat capsized near Machka area of Sadiqabad district, Rescue and Police sources reported on Monday.

According to Assistant Commissioner Sadiqabad, a wedding party using a boat was crossing the Machka area to celebrate wedding ceremony when suddenly the boat capsized due to over loading.

As a result, a dozen people including women and children died on the spot. The rescue team started search operation to rescue other members of the wedding party.

According to initial reports, some fifty people were traveling by boat to attend wedding party.

