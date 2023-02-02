10 killed in van-trailer collision in Kohat

At least ten people were killed in a van-trailer collision incident that occurred near Tunnel of Indus Highway, Kohat district, rescue sources reported on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least ten people were killed in a van-trailer collision incident that occurred near Tunnel of Indus Highway, Kohat district, rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger van collided with a trailer on Indus Highway resulting in the killing of ten people on the spot.

The rescue team rushed to the site to shift the dead to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ). Further investigations are underway.