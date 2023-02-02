UrduPoint.com

10 Killed In Van-trailer Collision In Kohat

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 11:58 PM

10 killed in van-trailer collision in Kohat

At least ten people were killed in a van-trailer collision incident that occurred near Tunnel of Indus Highway, Kohat district, rescue sources reported on Thursday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :At least ten people were killed in a van-trailer collision incident that occurred near Tunnel of Indus Highway, Kohat district, rescue sources reported on Thursday.

According to details, a rashly driven passenger van collided with a trailer on Indus Highway resulting in the killing of ten people on the spot.

The rescue team rushed to the site to shift the dead to the district headquarters hospital (DHQ). Further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Dead Kohat Van SITE

Recent Stories

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

Students' role urged in fostering Pak-China ties

21 minutes ago
 Big Tech earnings expected as Meta share price sky ..

Big Tech earnings expected as Meta share price skyrockets

17 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold APC on Feb 7 ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hold APC on Feb 7 to meet challenges, invites I ..

17 minutes ago
 US House Speaker McCarthy Says Has No Scheduled Tr ..

US House Speaker McCarthy Says Has No Scheduled Trip to Visit Taiwan

17 minutes ago
 UN Chief to Speak at General Assembly Session on U ..

UN Chief to Speak at General Assembly Session on Ukraine February 24 - Spokesper ..

17 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chair ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi chairs meeting to review PKLI matte ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.