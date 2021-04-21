UrduPoint.com
10 Killed, Several Injured In Bus-van Collision In Khairpur

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 02:00 PM

10 killed, several injured in bus-van collision in Khairpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :At least ten persons were killed and several others were injured when a speedy bus collided with a passenger van near old national highway in Khairpur on Wednesday.

As per details, Rescue 1122 sources said that due to the impact of the horrified collision, the van was overturned.

On receiving information, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the victims to a nearby hospital, private news channel reported.

