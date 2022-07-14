UrduPoint.com

10 Killed, Two Injured In Rain Related Incidents In KP: PDMA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 14, 2022 | 05:10 PM

10 killed, two injured in rain related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2022 ) :Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Thursday said that as many as 10 persons were killed and two injured in rain related incidents in different parts of the province during the last 24 hours.

In a report released, the authority informed that 10 houses were completely and 20 partially damaged in different incidents, adding that as per the directives of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan the authority directed all district administrations to start rescue and relief operations in affected areas.

It said that relief goods were distributed in Swabi, Tank and Bajaur while field staff had been deployed in district Karak for drainage of flood water.

Director General PDMA said that health teams, Rescue 1122, district administrations and paramedics have been mobilized in flood affected areas to control the outbreak of diseases.

He said that fumigation was being carried out in affected areas while heavy machinery had been deployed for drainage of flood water.

The DG said that PDMA took action timely due to which the losses remained very low in the affected areas, adding that the control room of PDMA was working round the clock for timely responding to any emergency.

Related Topics

Injured Chief Minister Flood Water Karak Swabi Tank Rescue 1122 All

Recent Stories

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

NUST, US Embassy open new Lincoln Corner

24 minutes ago
 IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out ..

IMF agreement sets stage for bringing country out of economic difficulties: PM

32 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-e ..

Realme 9 4G’s 108MP Ultra-Clear Camera & First-ever HM6 Sensor – The Changin ..

1 hour ago
 Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OP ..

Congratulations to Carlos Alcaraz, who wins the OPPO Breakthrough Inspiration Aw ..

2 hours ago
 The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Visio ..

The cool features in the HUAWEI nova 9 Ultra Vision Camera

2 hours ago
 vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best ..

Vivo Y55 — A Budget Smartphone Offering the Best Experience to The Youth

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.