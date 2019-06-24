10 kilns converted to zigzag technology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :As many as 10 kilns have been converted to environmental friendly zigzag technology in district Khanewal

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Ashfaq Ahmed Chaudhry while addressing a special training session, arranged for owners of brick kilns at Chak 17/A-H.

The Deputy Commissioner stated that zigzag technology in kilns was of vital importance as it reduced 60% smoke compared to other kilns, adding, it also helped save 30 percent coal.

He urged owners of various brick kilns to shift their unit on zigzag technology.

He also stated that notices had been served on owners of different kilns violating the law.

On this occasion, Assistant Director Environment Sarfraz Anjum and many others were also present.