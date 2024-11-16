Open Menu

10 Kilns Razed For Causing Smog

Faizan Hashmi Published November 16, 2024 | 06:30 PM

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) District administration raided and demolished ten brick kilns for causing smog in Kot Sultan on Saturday.

Assistant Commissioner Haris Hameed Khan along with Assistant Director Environment Arshad Chughtai raided Kot Sultan and demolished the brick kilns over violations.

Speaking on this occasion, AC Haris Hameed said that any unit causing smog would not be tolerated.

