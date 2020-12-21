10 kite sellers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Police arrested 10 kite sellers and recovered 2131 kites and chemical string from them here on Monday.

Police spokesman said that during action against kite sellers, police teams conducted raids in various areas of city and nabbed ten kite sellers while selling kites.

The police had arrested the accused and recovered 2131 kites and 21 rollsof chemical string from their possession.

Further investigation was underway.