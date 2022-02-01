UrduPoint.com

10 Kite Sellers Arrested; 1700 Kites, 11 String Rolls Recovered

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2022 | 08:45 PM

10 kite sellers arrested; 1700 kites, 11 string rolls recovered

Rawalpindi police on Tuesday claimed to have seized nearly 1700 kites and 11 kite flying string rolls besides netting 10 kite sellers and flyers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Tuesday claimed to have seized nearly 1700 kites and 11 kite flying string rolls besides netting 10 kite sellers and flyers.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines, Airport, Naseerabad, Sadiqabad, New Town, and Gungmandi police on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi Umar Saeed Malik conducted raids in their jurisdiction and rounded up Waqas, Hashir, Luqman, Kashif, Arslan, Akash, Samoul, Shahroz, Nadir and Attique.

The CPO said that kite flying ban violators would be dealt with iron hand and no one would be spared.

