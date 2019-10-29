10 kite sellers arrested, over 3000 kites seized in Faisalabad

Samanabad police arrested 10 kite manufacturers/sellers and recovered more than 3000 kites and string rolls from their possession

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2019 ) -:Samanabad police arrested 10 kite manufacturers/sellers and recovered more than 3000 kites and string rolls from their possession.

According to police spokesperson here on Tuesday, a team led by SHO Tariq Ameer signaled to stop a motorcyclist Usman near Madni chowk, during checking they recovered 3000 kites from his possession.

The accused during interrogation told that he was going to truck stand on Jhang road to parcel the kites to Peshawar.

Meanwhile,the teams also arrested Sahal, Mateen from Diglaspura, Bilal from Jhang Road, Hassan from Babar Chowk, Zubair from Eden Garden, Humer Shahid, Zaheer Rehman, Haider, Zeeshan, and Hassan. Police recovered hundreds of kites, string from their possession.

Seperate cases were registered.