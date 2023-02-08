UrduPoint.com

10 Kite Sellers, Flyers Arrested During Crackdown In Rawalpindi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 07:43 PM

10 kite sellers, flyers arrested during crackdown in Rawalpindi

Police have arrested 10 kite sellers, kite flyers and confiscated more than 1500 kites from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 10 kite sellers, kite flyers and confiscated more than 1500 kites from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

Waris Khan Police recovered 40 kites from Omar Maqsood and Umar. Similarly, Sadiqabad Police recovered 60 kites from Ali while Westridge Police recovered 15 kites and strings from Shehryar and 50 kites and strings from Muhammad Shehryar.

Following the operation, RA Bazar Police recovered 14 kites and 11 strings from Aqib, and 11 kites and strings from Hamza Nawaz.

Dhamyal police recovered 1160 kites and 04 strings from Murad Afzal. Rawat police recovered 200 kites and strings from Arif Iqbal.

Police have registered cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that kite selling, and kite flying were dangerous games and a crime.

He made it clear that strict action will be taken against those involved in such illegal activity.

Related Topics

Police Sadiqabad Progress From

Recent Stories

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Pu ..

PM directs to expedite privatization process of Public Sector Enterprises

17 minutes ago
 Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude ..

Yerevan Deems Necessary to Change Mutual Attitude of Turkish, Armenian Societies

19 minutes ago
 President asks ECP to give election date for elect ..

President asks ECP to give election date for elections in Punjab, KPK

31 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Ka ..

Sharjah Ruler inspects construction progress on Kalba University’s new buildin ..

32 minutes ago
 US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 F ..

US Senator Menendez Greenlights Delivery of F-35 Fighter Jets to Greece

12 minutes ago
 Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

Read Fest 2023 begins at GC University Lahore

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.