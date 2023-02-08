10 kite sellers, flyers arrested during crackdown in Rawalpindi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Police have arrested 10 kite sellers, kite flyers and confiscated more than 1500 kites from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2023 ) :Police have arrested 10 kite sellers, kite flyers and confiscated more than 1500 kites from their possession during a crackdown here on Wednesday, informed a police spokesman.

Waris Khan Police recovered 40 kites from Omar Maqsood and Umar. Similarly, Sadiqabad Police recovered 60 kites from Ali while Westridge Police recovered 15 kites and strings from Shehryar and 50 kites and strings from Muhammad Shehryar.

Following the operation, RA Bazar Police recovered 14 kites and 11 strings from Aqib, and 11 kites and strings from Hamza Nawaz.

Dhamyal police recovered 1160 kites and 04 strings from Murad Afzal. Rawat police recovered 200 kites and strings from Arif Iqbal.

Police have registered cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

City Police Officer CPO Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari appreciated the performance of police teams adding that kite selling, and kite flying were dangerous games and a crime.

He made it clear that strict action will be taken against those involved in such illegal activity.