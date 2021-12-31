10-KM marathon to celebrate New Year on Saturday

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Running Club (IRC) have jointly organized a 10-km run which will be held today (Saturday) at 11 am

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Running Club (IRC) have jointly organized a 10-km run which will be held today (Saturday) at 11 am.

This race is being organized to welcome the New Year with great fervor and promote the spirit of healthy living among the citizens. Special guests expected to grace this event are UAE Ambassador to Pakistan, H. E. Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi, Deputy Commissioner Chakwal Captain (Retd.) Bilal Hashmi, and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory Muhammad Hamza Shafqat. In the last month of outgoing year, the organizers opened online registrations but one can also get registered on the spot before the event commences.

Talking to APP, a founding member of IRC Bilal Ehsan said, "Currently, we have received 114 registration requests online while 30-40 people have registered themselves with our co-host MCI.

70% of the participants are expected to be from Islamabad while around 30% from other cities." The running competition will begin at D Chowk-9th Avenue-D Chowk route and is expected to attract minimum 300 candidates including professional runners and foreigners in the city.

Dr. M. Abdullah Tabassum, focal person for MCI/CDA, stressed the importance of such events. "We aim to promote a positive image of Pakistan and hope that the world sees our country as a safe and peaceful place."MCI and esteemed guests will distribute cash prizes to the winners and medals to the 80 finishers at the end of the competition.